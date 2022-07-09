Cochranton TOPS 795
The June 30 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Linda Hopkins
Runner-up: None
Menu draw: Elaine Peters
Name tag: Earl Mook
Ha-ha: No winner.
The program was given by Shirley Bimber on eating salads to help you lose weight.
The club now has 605.50 miles for the walking contest. A raffle drawing earned $32, won by Pam Dean. The marbles game was not won. The challenge for the week is a no-gain week.
Under old business, members were reminded of the pool party at Betty Hart’s house on July 28 at noon. The picnic with other TOPS clubs will be held July 14 at Lions Park in Cochranton at 1 p.m.
Meetings are held on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
