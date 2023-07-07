Cochranton TOPS 795
The June 29 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests and prayer followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Shirley Dean
Runner-up: Donna Smith
Ha-ha: Cathy Schneider
Menu draw: Mary Ann Ferry
Name tag: Dorothy Rhoades
Challenge for the week: Keep a menu, drink more water, do more exercise.
The program was “The Deep Origins of Overeating and Why Willpower Won’t Save the Day.” There were 13 in attendance — nine losses and two gains, one stayed the same, and one KOPS. Contest winner for the week was Dean. The swim party will be July 13 at Betty Hart’s house.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
