Cochranton TOPS 795
The June 23 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runners-up: Karen Freyermuth and Shirley Dean
Menu draw: Pam Dean
Ha-ha: No winner.
Marbles game: No winner
Peggy Knapp had the program, "Stop and Think."
Winners of a raffle drawing were Shirley Dean and Elaine Peters, each a quart of fresh strawberries; Karen Freyermuth, a basket of assorted items; and Lois Newton, a plastic tote.
Challenge for the week is to call two TOPS members to encourage them.
Twelve weeks perfect attendance went to Pam Dean, Linda Hopkins and Linda Kerr.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" poem.
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call Peggy Knapp at (814) 673-5848.
