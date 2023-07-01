Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met June 22. The meeting was opened with prayer requests and followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Mary Ann Ferry
Runner-up: Lee DuPont
Menu draw: Pam Dean
Name tag: Linda Hopkins
Ha-ha: Was won.
KOPS fruit basket: Was won.
Challenge: Exercise more.
A graduation party was held for the new KOPS member. Contest winners from last week were Carrie Vandermark and Dorothy Rhoades. This week’s contest was won by Shirley Bimber. There were 19 in attendance — eight gains, three losses and three KOPS.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.