Cochranton TOPS
The June 16 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests, pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runner-up: Mary Ann Ferry
Menu draw: Linda Hopkins
Name tag: Kerr
Ha-ha: Pam Dean
The program was given by Hopkins from a child’s book, “What is a Friend?” This book was written, illustrated and published by someone in the family.
Fifty-nine miles was added to the total in the milage contest.
Six people in the club are now at their lowest weight for the year.
Earl Mook’s name was drawn for the marble game but he did not win.
The challenge for the week is to eat more fruit.
The meeting closed with the “Helping Hands” poem.
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-ins are from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call Peggy Knapp at (814) 673-5848.
