Cochranton TOPS 795

The June 1 meeting of TOPS 795, Cochranton, opened with prayer requests followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Dorothy Rhoades

Runner-up: Tina Bailey

Menu draw: Linda Hopkins

Name tag: Betty Hart

KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber

Ha-ha: Rhoades

Attendance was 16, which included 17.2 losses and 4.6 gains.

A TOPS member had the program from a book titled “Why we overeat and how to stop.” This program will continue for several weeks until the end of the book.

The weekly contest was won by Donna Smith and Mary Ann Ferry.

The names of all members who had lost weight after the holiday were put into a drawing for a gift which was won by Hopkins.

The challenge for this week is to eat six small meals instead of three larger ones.

The monthly winners were best loser, Bailey, and runner-up, Cathy Schneider.

July 15 will be a swim party at the home of Hart.

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

Meetings are on Thursdays. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, with the meeting to follow at 10:30.

