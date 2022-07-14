Cochranton TOPS 795
The July 7 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with the pledge to the flag followed by the TOPS pledge and one moment of silent prayer.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runner-up: Karen Fryermuth
Menu draw: Lois Newton
Name tag: Kerr
Ha-ha: Fryermuth
Monthly best loser: Linda Hopkins
Monthly runner-up: Mary Ann Ferry
Challenge for the week: Call three people from the club.
Marbles game: Was not won.
The picnic will be held July 14 at 1 p.m. at Lions Park behind Cochranton fire hall. The club lost the contest so the members must provide some of the food. Please take a $1 gift for playing bingo. Weigh-ins on July 14 will be at 10:30 a.m., one hour later than usual. Members discussed fundraisers and decided to have an auction July 21. Please take two items.
The meeting was closed with the “Helping Hands” poem.
Club information: Meetings are Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. The meeting follows at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
