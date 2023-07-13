Cochranton TOPS

Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) met July 6. The meeting opened with prayer requests and one minute of silence followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Tina Bailey

Runner-up: Linda Hopkins

Ha-ha: Was won.

Menu draw: Smith

Name tag: Elaine Peters

KOPS fruit basket: Was won.

Next week’s challenge: Mark all junk food in red on your menu.

Monthly best loser: Mary Ann Ferry

Runner-up: Shirley Dean

Angels for the month of June: Shirley Bimber and Karen Freyermuth.

The fall rally will be conducted Sept. 16 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Reynolds.

The election of officers was held: leader Freyermuth, co-leader Ferry, secretary Linda Sampson, treasurer Bimber, weight recorder Pam Dean, assistant weight recorder Hopkins.

The contest winner was Bailey. She won one year of free dues. Pam Dean won half a year of free dues. The group lost 65.8 pounds in three months.

A program was held on installation of officers.

Members who lost after a holiday: Hopkins, Martha DuPont, Peters, Lois Newton, Bailey, Cathy Schneider and Pam Dean. Members with 12 weeks attendance: Pam Dean, Bailey, Ferry, Hopkins, Peggy Knapp, Dorolhy Rhoades and Bimber.

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you