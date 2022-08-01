Cochranton TOPS 795
The July 28 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer led by Earl Mook followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Mook
Runner-up: Peggy Knapp
Ha-ha: Linda Kerr did not win.
Menu draw: Knapp
Name tag: Pam Hopkins
Four-week loss: Linda Hopkins
Mary DuPont won the marbles game.
The club enjoyed a swim party at Betty Hart's pool after the meeting.
Fall Rally was discussed and a vote was taken to attend it either in Mercer or Titusville. The majority voted to attend the one in Titusville on Oct. 22.
The Rada knife books will be passed out at this week's meeting. This has been a yearly fundraiser for the club.
Knapp will reschedule the meeting with Mary Layman as a lot of club members will be absent this week.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" reading.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. The meeting will follow at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
