Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met July 27. The meeting opened with prayer requests followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Donna Smith
Runner-up: Lee DuPont
Ha-ha: Martha DuPont did not win.
Menu draw: Tina Bailey
Name tag: Lee DuPont
KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber
Challenge: Keep a menu and measure portions.
The program was given by Karen Freyermuth, “Stress can cause overeating.”
Program director was given to Baley.
Fall Rally on Sept. 16 was voted on the club paying the $25 for each member. Freyermuth will take care of the basket for Fall Rally.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Club information: Meetings are held on Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.