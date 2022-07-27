Cochranton TOPS 795
The July 21 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with one minute of silent prayer followed by the TOPS pledge and the pledge to the flag.
Best loser: Linda Hopkins
Runner-up: None
Ha-ha: Linda Sampson
Menu draw: Shirley Bimber
Name tag: Mary Ann Ferry
On July 14, Earl Mook was the king.
The club has 836.50 miles for the walking contest. The marbles contest was not won. The swim party will be held Thursday at Betty Hart’s pool.
Fall rally was discussed and members have a choice of where they want to go: Oct. 8 at Mercer County Career Center or Oct. 22 at Titusville.
Members closed the meeting with the “Helping Hands” poem.
Meetings are held Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Meeting starts at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
