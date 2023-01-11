Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Jan. 5. The meeting was opened with prayer requests and one minute of silence followed by the pledge to the flag and pledges to TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly).
TOPS fruit basket: Elaine Peters
Menu draw: Linda Hopkins
Name tag: Shirley Bimber
KOPS fruit basket: Bimber
This was the first weigh-in for the year, so there was no queen or runner-up.
Challenge for the week: Keep a menu.
The program was “Seven Wicks for Seven Days,” given by Peggy Knapp.
The group talked about ARD (Area Recognition Days) in Altoona on April 28 and 29.
Members will bring in paper products for the food pantry on Jan. 26. Mary Ann Ferry will be in charge of the collecting.
Pam Dean, Linda Hopkins and Linda Kerr had 12 weeks of perfect attendance. Donna Smith won the money gift for losing weight after a holiday.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
