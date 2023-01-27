Cochranton TOPS 795

Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Jan. 19. The meeting opened with prayer requests, the pledge to the flag, and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Marti Dupont

Runner-up: Lois Newton

Ha-ha: Betty Hart

Menu draw: Shirley Bimber

Name tag: Bimber

The challenge for the week is to keep a menu. The program was given by Newton on “10 Ways to Get Stepping.”

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

Cochranton TOPS meets on Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.

More information: Call (814) 673-5848.

