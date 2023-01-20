Cochranton TOPS 795

Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Jan. 12. The meeting opened with prayer requests followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

A new member joined.

The program was given by Mary Ann Ferry on “Goal Getter Plans.”

Best loser: Peggy Knapp

Runner-up: Linda Sampson

Ha-ha: Sampson

Menu draw: Ferry

Name tag: Donna Smith

KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart

Challenge for the week: Eat more fruits and veggies.

A packet was received on information for ARD (Area Recognition Days) to be held April 28 and 29 in Altoona.

On Jan. 26, please bring in paper products for the food pantry.

Members selected buddies for the week. Please call them every day.

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you