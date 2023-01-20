Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Jan. 12. The meeting opened with prayer requests followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
A new member joined.
The program was given by Mary Ann Ferry on “Goal Getter Plans.”
Best loser: Peggy Knapp
Runner-up: Linda Sampson
Ha-ha: Sampson
Menu draw: Ferry
Name tag: Donna Smith
KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart
Challenge for the week: Eat more fruits and veggies.
A packet was received on information for ARD (Area Recognition Days) to be held April 28 and 29 in Altoona.
On Jan. 26, please bring in paper products for the food pantry.
Members selected buddies for the week. Please call them every day.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
