Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Feb. 23 and March 2.
The meetings opened with prayer requests and prayer, followed by the pledge to the flag, and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Two new members joined during the Feb. 23 meeting. The secretary read the minutes and they were approved. The program was given by Peggy Knapp on “Top Tips for Dieting.”
Best loser: Earl Mook
Runner-up: Elaine Peters
Menu draw: Linda Kerr
Name tag: Shirley Bimber
KOPS fruit basket: Bimber
Challenge: Read an article from the newest TOPS magazine.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
The program at the March 2 meeting was given by Earl Mook on a fasting diet, followed by Mary Ann Ferry talking about, how much do you want to lose? A new contest has started and it will end on April 6.
Best loser: Mook
Runners-up: Kerr and Lee DuPont
Ha-ha: Mook
Menu draw: Peters
Name tag: Pam Dean
Challenge: Read another article in the new TOPS magazine.
Monthly best loser: Martha DuPont
Runner-up: Peters.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.