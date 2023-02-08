Cochranton TOPS 795
The Feb. 2 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 was opened with prayer requests, the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Peggy Knapp
Runner-up: Linda Kerr
Ha-ha: Kathy Schneider
Menu draw: Kerr
Name tag: Pam Dean
KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart
The program was given by Linda Sampson on "Words of Inspiration." Challenge for the week is to eat more fruits and veggies.
The monthly best loser was Martha Dupont, and runner-up was Donna Smith.
The club is having a sub sale. Money and orders are due Feb. 9. A lot of paper products were gathered for the food pantry. Members went over some details for ARD but there was a more detailed discussion after the meeting. ARD is April 28 and 29 in Altoona.
The meeting closed with "Helping Hands."
Cochranton TOPS meets on Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is at 9:45 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.