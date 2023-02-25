Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Feb. 16. The meeting opened with prayer requests followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges and the pledge to the flag.
The program was given by Donna Smith on “My Plate.” Area Recognition Days was discussed. The sub sale was very successful. The challenge for the week is to call or text someone to encourage them in their journey to lose weight.
Roll call:
Best loser: Karen Freyermuth
Runner-up: None
Ha-ha: Shirley Bimber
Menu draw: Linda Hopkins
Name tag: Hopkins
KOPS fruit basket: Bimber
Mary Ann Ferry won a special prize from the program that was given. Peggy Knapp won the bingo contest.
Queen for the year was Bimber.
Linda Kerr was second-place winner of her division, Shirley Dean was first-place winner for division 4, and Marti DuPont was first-place winner in her division.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
