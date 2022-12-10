Cochranton TOPS 795

The Dec. 1 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests, the pledge to the flag and the TOPS pledge.

Best loser: Shirley Dean

Ha-ha: Dean

Menu draw: Linda Hopkins

Name tag: Pam Dean

KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) fruit basket: Shirley Bimber

Challenge for the week: Call someone in the club, eat more veggies and walk more.

The Christmas party will be held Dec. 15. They will have weigh-ins only. Each person who wants to participate in a gift exchange is to bring a $10 gift. A menu has been decided on for the party. Each person will sign up for what they want to bring.

Dean, Linda Sampson and Donna Smith were rewarded for losing weight after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

Meetings are on Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.

