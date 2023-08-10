Cochranton TOPS 795

Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Aug. 3. The meeting opened with prayer requests and pledge to the flag followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Mary Ann Ferry

Runner-up: Shirley Dean

Ha-ha: Tina Bailey

Menu draw: Lois Newton

Name tag: Linda Sampson

KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber

Monthly awards:

Best loser: Donna Smith

Runner-up: Kathy Schneider

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

Meetings are on Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10 with the meeting to follow.

More information: Call Peggy Knapp at (814) 673-5848.

