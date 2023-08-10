Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Aug. 3. The meeting opened with prayer requests and pledge to the flag followed by the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Mary Ann Ferry
Runner-up: Shirley Dean
Ha-ha: Tina Bailey
Menu draw: Lois Newton
Name tag: Linda Sampson
KOPS fruit basket: Shirley Bimber
Monthly awards:
Best loser: Donna Smith
Runner-up: Kathy Schneider
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are on Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10 with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call Peggy Knapp at (814) 673-5848.
