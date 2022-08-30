Cochranton TOPS 795

The Aug. 25 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.

Best loser: Linda Kerr

Runner-up: Shirley Bimber

Menu draw: Shirley Dean

Name tag draw: Mary Ann Ferry

Ha-ha: Earl Mook

Peggy Knapp had the program from a recent TOPS magazine, "A new you, one step at a time."

Members discussed the basket they will be taking to Fall Rally on Oct. 22 in Titusville.

Kerr had the challenge for the week — eat more fruits and vegetables than you usually do. With our gardens doing so well, we have an abundance of fresh vegetables available now and various stands where we can purchase them.

The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" reading.

Club information: Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.

