Cochranton TOPS 795
The Aug. 25 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runner-up: Shirley Bimber
Menu draw: Shirley Dean
Name tag draw: Mary Ann Ferry
Ha-ha: Earl Mook
Peggy Knapp had the program from a recent TOPS magazine, "A new you, one step at a time."
Members discussed the basket they will be taking to Fall Rally on Oct. 22 in Titusville.
Kerr had the challenge for the week — eat more fruits and vegetables than you usually do. With our gardens doing so well, we have an abundance of fresh vegetables available now and various stands where we can purchase them.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" reading.
Club information: Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow.
