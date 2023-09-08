Cochranton TOPS 795

Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Aug. 24. The meeting opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Linda Hopkins

Runner-up: Mary Ann Ferry

Menu draw: Tina Bailey

Name tag: Bailey

KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart

Ha-ha: Peggy Knapp

Program: By Knapp on doing chair exercising using a paper plate.

Closing: “Helping Hands”

Club information: Meetings are on Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 with the meeting to follow.

More information: Call (814) 673-5848.

