Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 met Aug. 24. The meeting opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Linda Hopkins
Runner-up: Mary Ann Ferry
Menu draw: Tina Bailey
Name tag: Bailey
KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart
Ha-ha: Peggy Knapp
Program: By Knapp on doing chair exercising using a paper plate.
Closing: “Helping Hands”
Club information: Meetings are on Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 with the meeting to follow.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
