Cochranton TOPS 795
The Aug. 18 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Lois Newton
Runner-up: Shirley Dean
Menu draw: Linda Hopkins
Name tag draw: Betty Hart
Ha-ha: Elaine Peters
Earl Mook had the program from the most recent TOPS magazine, "Salt vs. sodium — what is the difference?" A discussion by members followed.
The club will be doing a basket for Fall Rally using either a race or fall theme.
The challenge for the week is to eat two servings of vegetable each day.
During the COVID-19 pandemic the group had not been using the TOPS song books. They will start using them again at the meetings.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" pledge.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
