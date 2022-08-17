Cochranton TOPS 795
The Aug. 11 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runner-up: Linda Hopkins
Menu draw: Shirley Bimber
Name tag draw: Donna Smith
Ha-ha: No winner.
A short meeting followed. There was no program; Earl Mook will have the program at the next meeting.
Bimber gave the treasurer's report. Ruth Smith was welcomed as a new member. Seven people from the club will attend Fall Rally in Titusville on Oct. 22. The challenge for the week is to call four club members and encourage them. Reminder: Rada knife orders and money are due back at the next meeting on Thursday.
The meeting closed with the "Helping Hands" pledge.
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
