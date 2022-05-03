Cochranton TOPS 795
Date: April 28
Opening: One minute of silent prayer followed by the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge and the pledge to the flag.
Best loser: Linda Kerr
Runner-up: Karen Freyermuth
Menu draw: Shirley Bimber
Name tag: Betty Hart
Ha-ha: Hart
Marble game: Was not won.
Challenge for the week: Have a no-gain week.
Other news: A walking contest started May 1. The summer contest started May 1 and will end June 30.
Program: By Linda Sampson on eating your vegetables.
Upcoming program: By Peggy Knapp
Closing: A new "Helping Hand" saying
• More information: Call Knapp at (814) 673-5848.