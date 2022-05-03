Cochranton TOPS 795

Date: April 28

Opening: One minute of silent prayer followed by the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) pledge and the pledge to the flag.

Best loser: Linda Kerr

Runner-up: Karen Freyermuth

Menu draw: Shirley Bimber

Name tag: Betty Hart

Ha-ha: Hart

Marble game: Was not won.

Challenge for the week: Have a no-gain week.

Other news: A walking contest started May 1. The summer contest started May 1 and will end June 30.

Program: By Linda Sampson on eating your vegetables.

Upcoming program: By Peggy Knapp

Closing: A new "Helping Hand" saying

More information: Call Knapp at (814) 673-5848.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you