Cochranton TOPS 795
The April 27 meeting of TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795, Cochranton, was opened with prayer requests followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Peggy Knapp
Runner-up: Tina Bailey
Menu draw: Lois Newton
Name tag: Knapp
Ha-ha: Was not won.
There were 19 in attendance which included 11 with losses, six with gains and two KOPS. The program was by Earl Mook on sodium in your diet. Next week’s challenge is to eat more fruits and vegetables and drink more water. The winner from this week’s contest was Elaine Peters. Seven members from the club left for Altoona to attend State Recognition Days.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are on Thursdays. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
