Cochranton TOPS 795

Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened its April 20 meeting with prayer requests and prayers followed by pledge to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Earl Mook

Runner-up: Tina Bailey

Ha-ha: Was not won.

Menu draw: Pam Dean

Name tag: Linda Kerr

KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart

Next week’s challenge: Read the breakfast recipes in TOPS magazine.

Winner from last week’s contest: Hart

Winner from this week’s contest: Mook

TOPS Summer Challenge will be May, June and July for an award at Fall Rally.

Four weeks of loss in a row: Bailey and Kerr

There are nine TOPS club members going to Altoona today through Saturday for State Recognitions Days.

The summer picnic will be hosted by Oil City TOPS at a time and place to be announced.

The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”

