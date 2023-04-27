Cochranton TOPS 795
Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened its April 20 meeting with prayer requests and prayers followed by pledge to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Earl Mook
Runner-up: Tina Bailey
Ha-ha: Was not won.
Menu draw: Pam Dean
Name tag: Linda Kerr
KOPS fruit basket: Betty Hart
Next week’s challenge: Read the breakfast recipes in TOPS magazine.
Winner from last week’s contest: Hart
Winner from this week’s contest: Mook
TOPS Summer Challenge will be May, June and July for an award at Fall Rally.
Four weeks of loss in a row: Bailey and Kerr
There are nine TOPS club members going to Altoona today through Saturday for State Recognitions Days.
The summer picnic will be hosted by Oil City TOPS at a time and place to be announced.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.