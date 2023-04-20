Cochranton TOPS
The April 13 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) opened with prayer requests and prayer followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Ha-ha: Earl Mook
Menu draw: Mary Ann Ferry
Name tag: Shirley Bimber
Challenge for the week: No gain or double fines.
KOPS fruit basket: Bimber
Bimber won $5 for losing after a holiday.
The treasurer gave a report.
On April 6, the club had roll call.
Best loser: Peggy Knapp
Monthly runner-up: Linda Kerr
Members had an Easter carnival. Fun was had by all.
A new contest was started that will end late this summer.
The meeting closed with “Helping Hands.”
Meetings are on Thursdays at the Presbyterian church in Cochranton. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. with the meeting to follow at 10:30.
