Cochranton TOPS 795

Date: April 14

Opening: Prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.

Best loser: Donna Smith

Runner-up: Karen Freyermuth

Menu draw: Shirley Bimber

Name tag: Linda Sampson

Ha-ha: Elaine Peters

Program: By Peggy Knapp

Other news: On April 30 a workshop will be held in Franklin to go over different rules and weight charts; $3 will be charged at the door. Cochranton TOPS was recognized by a certificate for 46 years of being a club. Ruth Ann Mook was recognized for being a KOPS member for 14 years. She received a charm.

Closing: "Helping Hands" pledge

Club information: Meetings are on Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 and the meeting follows at 10:30.

More information: Call (814) 673-5848.

