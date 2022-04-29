Cochranton TOPS 795
Date: April 14
Opening: Prayer requests followed by the pledge to the flag and the TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) and KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) pledges.
Best loser: Donna Smith
Runner-up: Karen Freyermuth
Menu draw: Shirley Bimber
Name tag: Linda Sampson
Ha-ha: Elaine Peters
Program: By Peggy Knapp
Other news: On April 30 a workshop will be held in Franklin to go over different rules and weight charts; $3 will be charged at the door. Cochranton TOPS was recognized by a certificate for 46 years of being a club. Ruth Ann Mook was recognized for being a KOPS member for 14 years. She received a charm.
Closing: "Helping Hands" pledge
Club information: Meetings are on Thursday mornings at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 and the meeting follows at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.