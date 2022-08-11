Cochranton TOPS 795
The Aug. 4 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer by Earl Mook followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.
Best loser: Linda Hopkins
Runner-up: Peggy Knapp
Ha-ha: No winner
Menu draw: Mook
Name tag draw: No winner
Monthly best loser: Mook
Monthly runners-up: Hopkins and Knapp
Shirley Bimber was the inspirational angel for July.
Mary Layman was the guest speaker and spoke on “Your Road to Success.”
Those planning to attend Fall Rally will need to pay $22 each by Aug. 12. Fundraisers were discussed and an auction of items people bring in will be held every two to three months. Rada knife books were passed out. Money and orders are due back on Aug. 18. Orders will be delivered Sept. 1.
Challenge for the week: Call three people you don’t normally call.
The meeting closed with the “Helping Hands” pledge.
Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.
• More information: Call (814) 673-5848.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.