Cochranton TOPS 795

The Aug. 4 meeting of Cochranton TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) 795 opened with prayer by Earl Mook followed by the pledge to the flag and TOPS pledge.

Best loser: Linda Hopkins

Runner-up: Peggy Knapp

Ha-ha: No winner

Menu draw: Mook

Name tag draw: No winner

Monthly best loser: Mook

Monthly runners-up: Hopkins and Knapp

Shirley Bimber was the inspirational angel for July.

Mary Layman was the guest speaker and spoke on “Your Road to Success.”

Those planning to attend Fall Rally will need to pay $22 each by Aug. 12. Fundraisers were discussed and an auction of items people bring in will be held every two to three months. Rada knife books were passed out. Money and orders are due back on Aug. 18. Orders will be delivered Sept. 1.

Challenge for the week: Call three people you don’t normally call.

The meeting closed with the “Helping Hands” pledge.

Meetings are held Thursdays at Cochranton Presbyterian Church, 109 Smith St. Weigh-in is from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. and the meeting is at 10:30.

More information: Call (814) 673-5848.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you