The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association has embarked on a very special project.
They have linked up with Love Packages a group whose motto is, “Putting the word of God into hungry hands all over the world.”
These women are collecting donated used Bibles and other Christian literature which will be shipped to the Love Packages network of distribution all over the world. In the past they have shipped 1,500 tons of the recycled gospel literature to the mission field in a year’s time.
These Christian materials will be used by missionaries, individual Christians and their families, the persecuted Christians whose Bibles and religious literature have been destroyed and by nonbelievers who want to know about Christianity.
We are collecting these used items from individuals, churches, and libraries.
It is said that for each piece of gospel literature sent it is read by 20 folks.
Here is what the Love Packages organization requests.
Used items, such as Bibles, Christian books, Sunday school materials (teaching, not busy work), daily devotionals, CDs, DVDs, Blu-Ray (religious), puppets, nativity sets, dictionaries, and reference materials.
Items not wanted include VHS, tapes, records, 8-tracks, guide posts, secular books, and Mission Magazine.
These items can be brought to the Cochranton Presbyterian Church Ed Wing, 109 Smith St., Cochranton, on Tuesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. Boxes should not exceed 25 pounds. Last day of this event is Feb. 24.
Join us in bringing the word of God to hungry hands around the world.
