Cochranton Presbyterian Church will host second Thursday pot luck suppers through the end of the year.
Dates are Sept. 8, Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8.
Dates for 2023 will be announced at a later time.
The pot lucks are at 6 p.m.
Organizers ask those attending to bring their own table service and something to share, if possible. Drinks will be provided and high chairs for children will be available for meal time.
There also will be an activity room for children.
