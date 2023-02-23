What can drumming do for your health?
Organizers for a drum circle say it can help lower blood pressure, neutralize stress, burn calories, improve circulation, increase energy, help to relieve depression and enhance your feeling of well-being. Drums are symbols of the rhythm of life. The beat can be equated to the beating of the heart. Since the heart is central to our survival, its beating indicates that we are alive.
Want to experience a drum circle? A drum circle is being held at Cochranton Presbyterian Church on March 9 from 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
Interested individuals are invited to participate or observe. If you have a drum, bring it; if not, several are available for use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.