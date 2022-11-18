It is time once again to hold our pancake breakfast at the
Cochranton Presbyterian Church will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday.
Other breakfast items available include eggs, sausage, hame, applesauce cup, sausage gravy and biscuits, coffee, tea and juice.
The church is located at the corner of Smith and Pine streets.
The cost is a donation only.
Proceeds benefit the the church’s worship and music committee.
