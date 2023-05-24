The Friends of the Cochranton Area Public Library will hold their annual Memorial Day weekend events on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The plant sale features hanging baskets, bedding plants, herbs, vegetables, container gardens, trees and shrubs from Pampas Creek Perennials of Cochranton. The rummage sale will be held in the Cochranton Presbyterian Church pavilion next to the library and the used book sale in the library’s community room. Unique to this year is the quilt raffle. The queen-size quilt is appliquéd and quilted by Linda McNamara, a local quilter, who executed Lori Holt’s Granny’s Garden design with precision. The drawing for the quilt valued at $1,500 will be drawn at 2 p.m. Saturday during the sale. The library is located at 107 W. Pine St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.