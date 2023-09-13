The Cochranton Community Junior Fair Board is looking for new members.
Qualifications to become a member are to have been an exhibitor at the fair for two consecutive years; have a Cochranton address or attend a Cochranton school; be between the ages of 14-19; be able to fulfill a one-year term; complete the application; and have two signed recommendations from a non-family member.
The board will be under the direction of advisors and will be active throughout the year as well as during fair week. The board is known for going above and beyond in helping plan and promote activities that continue to keep the fair current and community-based.
Applications may be obtained from current members as well as online at the Cochranton Community Fair Facebook page. They will be accepted until Oct. 9.
• To request an application: Send an email to jfbcochranton@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.