A campaign to raise money to replace the Cochranton Fair’s Home Show building, the “Meet You at the Flag Pole” project, has begun.
Through the buy-a-brick program, individuals can become an enduring part of history at the fairgrounds.
A flag pole area featuring the U.S., Pennsylvania and borough flags will be fashioned on the south side of the stage area with bricks surrounding the flags in a rectangle.
For $79.95, individuals can choose a message to be engraved on one of the bricks that will be placed flat on the ground around the flag.
There are limited bricks available. The bricks have three lines with 13 characters each. The message can reflect family, a memorial to a loved one who loved the fair, or something else.
Forms will be available online at the Cochranton Fair Facebook page or at the Cochranton Area Public Library. The deadline to order is June 15 if you want to see it at the 2023 fair.
• More information: Call (814) 425-2207.
