The Cochranton Community Junior Fair Board is looking for new members.
Qualifications to become a member are to have been an exhibitor at the fair for two consecutive years, have a Cochranton address or attend a Cochranton school, be between the ages of 14 and 19, be able to fulfill a one-year term, complete the application, and have two signed recommendations from a non-family member.
The Junior Fair Board will be under the direction of advisers and will be active throughout the year, as well as during fair week. The board is known for going above and beyond in helping plan and promote activities that continue to keep the fair current and community-based.
Applications may be obtained from current Junior Board members as well as online at the Cochranton Community Fair Facebook page.
• To request an application: Send an email to jfbcochranton@yahoo.com. Applications will be accepted until Feb. 28.
