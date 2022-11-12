The Cochranton Community Fair Committee for constructing a new Home Show Building is having a meeting on Monday at 6 p.m. at the Cochranton Presbyterian Church.
On the agenda is a mock-up of the projected building, cost projections and fund-raising. Anyone who is interesting in having their input known or wants to be a part of this new endeavor is welcome to attend, organizers said.
Organizers said the Cochranton Community Fair is community-driven, but there is a board that oversees it. The meetings are always open to the public or any person who would be interested in becoming part of the workings of the fair.
