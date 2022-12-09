Cochranton Christmas Tree Lane winners recently were announced by organizers.
Winners are:
• Best of Show: “You are a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Dickson Family Funeral Home
• People’s Choice: “You are a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Dickson Family Funeral Home
• Reindeer Red-Nose Award: “Heat Miser/Snow Miser” by Danae McDune
• Christmas Tree Lane Volunteers Favorite Gingerbread Award: “Joy to the World” by Cochranton Junior Fair Board
• St. Nicholas Award: “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” by Laura and James Dailyde
• Most Original: “Miss Cochranton” by Fallyn Lantz, Miss Cochranton
• Best Use of Tree Theme: “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by Courtney’s Personalized Gifts
• Best Use of Event Theme: “Heat Miser/Snow Miser” by Danae McCune
• Little Tree with the Biggest Heart: “Al Aprins Speranta” (Hope Has Come) by the Creative Missional Community
• First Place Adult Manufactured Ornaments: “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Carrie Nageotte, director of Toys for Tots
• First Place Adult Handmade Ornaments: “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” by Courtney’s Personalized Gifts (Courtney McBride)
• First Place Adult Combination Ornaments: “Heat Miser/Snow Miser” by Danae McCune
• First Place Adult Community Organization: “Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire” by Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department
• First Place Commercial Division: “You are a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” by Dickson Family Funeral Home
• First Place Youth Organization: “Joy to the World” by Cochranton Junior Fair Board
• First Place Miniature Tree, Adult: “Mele Kalikimaka” by Pattie Fields
Organizers said there also were a number of second place and honorable mention awards.
