The Cochranton Junior Fair Board is sponsoring the Third Chalk Walk on the Green Ways Walking Trail around Lion’s Park in Cochranton for the 4th of July. Chalk Drawing Artists are invited to register now for 15 feet or 30 feet section by calling Peggy Massung 814 425-2207. Please leave a message with your name and contact number. This is a family-oriented activity, but individuals are welcome to participate. There are limited spaces. This is a “Bring Your Own Chalk” event. Drawing may begin on Wednesday, June 28 through July 2 at your convenience. Your area will be assigned at random. Drawing may be accomplished any day of the week weather permitting during the time frame. They are to be finished at the end of Saturday, July 2 for viewing in its entirety during the 4th of July holiday or until they are washed away.
Cochranton Chalk Walk drawings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Police: Gun threat at Conneaut Lake Park bar lands man in jail
- Meadville man to trial on child sex offenses
- Langham is this week's 'Most Wanted'
- Crawford Central moves forward with plan to increase taxes
- Alleged car wash burglar heading to trial
- Camp Cadet gives teens a look at law enforcement life
- Fights over Pa. election rules that seemed settled after 2020 have now come roaring back
- Two Meadville nonprofits receive state grant awards
- West End student raises more than $3,000 for kids with heart defects
- Municipal authority formally files lien against Conneaut School District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.