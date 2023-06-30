Here are the 2023 graduates of Cochranton High School.
- (summa cum laude)
- (magna cum laude)
- (cum laude)
Jeremy Ochoa Araujo IV
Jordan Elizabeth Bender
Lauren Rose Brooks
Dylan Alexander Bucklew
Brionna Leigh Burnette
Andrew Kent Custead
Lexus Jaylean Dechant
Hailey Lynn Delo
- Lilia Faith Douglas
Katelyn Elizabeth Ewing
- Chelsey Marie Freyermuth
- Spencer Richard Freysinger
Ella Rose Gallo
Aubrey Leigh Garrison
Connor Lee Grace
- Zoe Ann Hansen
Emilee Leora Hays
Dodge Taylor Heald
Christian Skylar Hilliard
Daisy Lynn Hollabaugh
- Landon Ray Homa
- Dana Grace Jackson
- Olivia Frances Kennedy
- Bryce Adam Kerr
- Abigial Mae Knapka
Kyle Allen Lantz
Zane Michael Leonhart
- Anna Rychel Mailliard
Dominic Matt
Laura Ann McCartney
Jaydin James McCurdy
Bryce Garrett McDonough
Jaylin Alexis McElhinney
Branden Alexander McGann
Noah John McMaster
Jacey Mae Meinert
- Chase Liam Miller
Dustin Mark Miller
- Keirstynn Roschelle Miller
- Kyran Alexa Miller
Jacob Edward Opatrny
Blake Orin Petruso
- Christopher David Phillips
- Jaden Elizabeth Rodax
- Garrett Edward Royer
Jack Michael Rynd
Morgan Nicole Schreiner
- Emma Grace Shorts
Dartanian Daniel Singleton
Devyn Elizabeth Sokol
Ava Marie Whitling
Jordan Matthew Woloszyn
