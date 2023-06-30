Here are the 2023 graduates of Cochranton High School.

  • (summa cum laude)
  • (magna cum laude)
  • (cum laude)

Jeremy Ochoa Araujo IV

Jordan Elizabeth Bender

Lauren Rose Brooks

Dylan Alexander Bucklew

Brionna Leigh Burnette

Andrew Kent Custead

Lexus Jaylean Dechant

Hailey Lynn Delo

  • Lilia Faith Douglas

Katelyn Elizabeth Ewing

  • Chelsey Marie Freyermuth
  • Spencer Richard Freysinger

Ella Rose Gallo

Aubrey Leigh Garrison

Connor Lee Grace

  • Zoe Ann Hansen

Emilee Leora Hays

Dodge Taylor Heald

Christian Skylar Hilliard

Daisy Lynn Hollabaugh

  • Landon Ray Homa
  • Dana Grace Jackson
  • Olivia Frances Kennedy
  • Bryce Adam Kerr
  • Abigial Mae Knapka

Kyle Allen Lantz

Zane Michael Leonhart

  • Anna Rychel Mailliard

Dominic Matt

Laura Ann McCartney

Jaydin James McCurdy

Bryce Garrett McDonough

Jaylin Alexis McElhinney

Branden Alexander McGann

Noah John McMaster

Jacey Mae Meinert

  • Chase Liam Miller

Dustin Mark Miller

  • Keirstynn Roschelle Miller
  • Kyran Alexa Miller

Jacob Edward Opatrny

Blake Orin Petruso

  • Christopher David Phillips
  • Jaden Elizabeth Rodax
  • Garrett Edward Royer

Jack Michael Rynd

Morgan Nicole Schreiner

  • Emma Grace Shorts

Dartanian Daniel Singleton

Devyn Elizabeth Sokol

Ava Marie Whitling

Jordan Matthew Woloszyn

