A Christmas celebration of traditions, symbols, music and gifts will take place Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Woodcock United Methodist Church, 23048 Gravel Run Road.
All are welcome to the performance of Christmas season songs by professional pianist Nicholas Nasybian, pump organist Pastor Becky Patterson, guitarist Ross Thomas and Kelly Hyde, and vocalists Veronica Asay, Scott Denton and Melissa Grinnel.
A bell ringer will collect monetary donations for the Salvation Army.
