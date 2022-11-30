Christ Evangelical Free Church of Saegertown will show "Why the Nativity?" Dec. 10 and 11 at 6 p.m.
Travel back in time and experience the sights and sounds of that first Christmas. You’ll have a front-row seat to the Nativity story as you witness the Old Testament prophets foretelling the birth of Jesus, Gabriel appearing to Mary, Joseph and Mary traveling the road to the crowded city of Bethlehem, angels appearing to shepherds, the brilliant star guiding the Wise Men from the East, and baby Jesus lying in a manger in a humble stable in Bethlehem.
"Why the Nativity?" is a free presentation of biblical history with visual dramatics creating an unforgettable journey through the wonders of Christmas.
The church is located at 19682 Hill Road, just 1.9 miles north of the Saegertown light.
• More information: Call (814) 763.2934 or visit ChristEfca.org.
