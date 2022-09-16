The deadline to preorder dinners for Hayfield Grange’s public drive-thru chicken barbecue is Sept. 23.
There will be no additional meals available the day of the dinner, which is Oct. 2. Donation is $12 per meal and benefits community service work of the Grange.
Orders may be sent to setau919@windstream.net or by calling (814) 763-4831. Orders must include the name, phone number, number of meals and the time of pickup: noon, 12:30 p.m., 1, 1:30 and 2.
