Saint Hippolyte Church is organizing a charter bus trip in October to the Sight and Sound Theatre in Lancaster to see the stage production of "David."
The bus leaves from the church, located on Route 27 in Frenchtown, Oct. 14 at 1 p.m. and returns late on Oct. 15. The cost is $175 per person for transportation and ticket to the show. In addition, your cost for the hotel is based on occupancy. Meals during the trip will be at your own expense. Free breakfast is available at the hotel.
Reservation deadline is Friday and a deposit of $175 is required to secure your spot.
• More information: Contact the church office at (814) 789-2022 or office@sainthippolytechurch.com.
