The Cochranton Junior Fair Board is sponsoring a Chalk Walk on the walking trail around Lions Park.
Drawings will begin on Wednesday and must be finished by July 2.
Any area of the trail is available that has not been drawn on. Bring your own chalk.
Individuals can enjoy the Chalk Walk creations through the holiday or until it rains. A hobby horse corral is stabled at the large building at the front of Lions Park. The hobby horses are free to use as children walk the trail with their parents. Just return them to the stable after use so others may have a ride.
A rock snake has been created on the side of the walking tail by the basketball courts. It reads, “I’m a Rock Snake, here to make you smile! Paint a rock, add it to my body; help me grow a mile!” If someone wants to add a rock to the rock snake, be sure to waterproof the rock due to exposure to the elements.
