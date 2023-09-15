The Kiwanis Club of Conneaut Lake and Community Chevrolet are sponsoring Chalk the Walk at Ice House Park on Saturday.
This is a “bring-your-own-chalk” event.
Registration is from 9 to 10 a.m. with drawing from 10 to noon.
There are 55 very large spaces to be shared by five categories: kindergarten through third grade, fourth through sixth grade, seventh to ninth grade, 11th and 12th grades, and adult.
The cash prizes are $50 for first place, $20 for second place, and $10 for third place in each category.
There will be walking tacos, snow cones, popcorn, soda and hot dogs provided by local nonprofit groups, plus baked goods from the Lake Kitchen. Tom Challingsworth will be playing the guitar in the gazebo and there will be a performance by the Spin-ette Twirling Club.
