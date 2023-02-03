The Center for Family Services (CFS) recently received donations totaling $7,700 collected by the Center for Spiritual Community (formerly the Full Spectrum Center for Spiritual Awakening), a nonprofit organization located in Meadville.
This year’s money was raised by donations from current Center for Spiritual Community participants and via an appeal through the center’s online Holiday Program.
According to Jill Rouke, office staff, “The work that CFS provides for the local community is so important that, for nearly 20 years, they have been the sole recipients of the donations we receive through our annual Holiday Program fundraiser. Once again, we are overwhelmed with the generosity of the people who contributed, especially during these challenging economic times. We are grateful to be able to help a wonderful organization in this way.”
The Center for Spiritual Community grew out of the Full Spectrum Center, originally founded by Sandra Barnard in the early 1990s as a healing school. It provides an environment of positive inner transformation, self-discovery and spiritual growth for adults from all walks of life. It is located at 310 Chestnut St., fourth floor.
The Center for Family Services is a nonprofit organization located at 213 W. Center St. It offers food, clothing, shelter and emergency assistance to those in need throughout northwestern Pennsylvania.
