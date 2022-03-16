The Oil Region Alliance (ORA) will host two hands-on cemetery preservation workshops this spring to teach participants how to properly clean and maintain headstones with instruction by cemetery preservation expert Jason Church.
The first workshop will be held April 5 at Pioneer Cemetery in Franklin, with the second one on April 6 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Titusville. Both will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around 3 p.m.
“After being delayed for more than one year, the ORA is excited to finally welcome Jason Church from NCPTT to the Oil Region to lead these workshops on the proper techniques for caring for our historic cemeteries,” said Jenn Burden, ORA Heritage manager.
Church is chief of technical services at the National Center for Preservation Technology (NCPTT), which is part of the National Park Service.
In addition to cleaning techniques, Church will also demonstrate how to make some repairs to headstones.
Preregistration is required by calling the ORA office at (814) 677-3152. Cost is $50 per person and includes lunch and materials and tools to use during the workshop and to take home for future use.
• More information: Contact jburden@oilregion.org.