Last week I was invited to attend a celebration of life for the late Dick Williams.
He and his wife, Jan, and I have been friends for more than 50 years, so I was pleased to be able to attend.
The hall at Station 3, which was one of Dick’s favorite places to see friends, was filled with people of all ages and from all walks of life.
It was an interesting afternoon, to say the least.
As I talked with other guests, I realized we all had our own special memories of Dick Williams.
One man recalled working with him at the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, and others remembered special sports events they attended with Dick.
As with every life, the list could go on and on of things remembered, lessons learned, fun times shared, contributions made and examples set.
I also learned things I never knew about Dick and remembered some of the things he said and did that made life better.
Dick did not have a college degree, but he had a brain that learned things taught in everyday life and he used what he learned to revamp old buildings into beautiful places still being used years later.
He had a work ethic that taught others how to do things, that emphasized the importance of doing one’s best and trying to improve the lives of those around him.
I thought about that last week as I watched the people celebrating Dick’s life.
It was a nice tribute to see people from all areas of his life represented — his vocation, his community service, his extended family and friends from years ago as well as recently.
I did not know everyone, but I knew that somewhere in his life he touched their lives. Perhaps it was simply and encouraging word, or a visit, a shared experience, a dance, a football game or some other event that Dick shared with them that made them turn out to celebrate his life and remind Jan and other family members that while Dick had died, his memories of how he touched their lives and made a difference will always keep his memories alive.
Dick Williams was one of the nicest guys I ever met because he cared. That’s as simple as it gets.
He will be remembered by me as a proud man (he used to say “I’m from Geneva and damn proud of it”), but not an arrogant man.
He was extremely proud of his wife, Jan, not just for who she is, but for all she accomplished in her professional and personal life.
His first wife died at a young age and I always thought it was a real blessing for him that, as Jan says, “I found him.” They were married nearly 50 years and shared a fun-filled, as well as a meaningful, life together.
I remember how proud he was to be grand marshal at the Conneaut Lake Sesquicentennial Parade and that he was able to provide antique cars for all the parades in town.
He made his mark though his profession, his volunteer service to the community, and his desire to always make things better for the community and those around him. He succeeded in doing that, which was another reason to celebrate.
At last week’s celebration there was music playing in the background — a tribute to Dick’s love of music. The music wasn’t blaring, it was just loud enough to remind us Dick loved music and happy times.
As i looked around the room and saw people talking with each other, enjoying the food and atmosphere of love and remembrance, I could not help but think that Dick Williams had brought the community together one more time.
He did that a lot in his lifetime of service to the community.
As I thought about the gathering this week, I realized that while it was a celebration of Dick’s life, it also was a celebration of friendships that stood the test of time, of sharing memories not just of Dick and Jan’s life, but also of other guests.
It was a few hours of simply embracing life and reminding Jan how blessed we all are to have friends who truly care.
It was a real reminder of just how important people are in each other’s lives — and to remember those who made a difference in ours in what may have seemed like small things to them, but in reality meant so much more to those on the receiving end of the gifts of time, service and friendship that made Dick Williams’ life worth celebrating.
The event is over, but somehow I think the things we celebrated about Dick will continue as we cherish the life he shared with us.
That’s really what life should be — honoring friendships and meaningful times that affect our everyday lives in good ways and thanking God for reasons to take time to celebrate.
Jean Shanley is retired from The Meadville Tribune where she was communities and society editor.
